Hopewell police search for offender involved in 7-Eleven robbery
Hopewell police are searching for an offender involved in an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven early Friday morning. Officers say the offender entered the store, brandished a firearm, and ran from the store with an unknown amount of money.
