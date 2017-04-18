Hopewell police search for offender i...

Hopewell police search for offender involved in 7-Eleven robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC12

Hopewell police are searching for an offender involved in an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven early Friday morning. Officers say the offender entered the store, brandished a firearm, and ran from the store with an unknown amount of money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary City----Federal laws 11 hr salley MaCkintosh 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Mom 114
Officers Work 84 Hours Apr 19 let it die 2
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 15
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,485,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC