Hopewell Police search for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect

Friday Apr 21 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Authorities said that around 2:45 am, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 2014 W. Broadway for an armed robbery. According to police, the suspect entered the business, brandished a gun, and then left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

