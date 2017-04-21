Hopewell Police search for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect
Authorities said that around 2:45 am, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 2014 W. Broadway for an armed robbery. According to police, the suspect entered the business, brandished a gun, and then left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Apr 24
|let it die
|4
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar 29
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close?
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC