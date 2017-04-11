Hopewell company donates mattresses t...

Hopewell company donates mattresses to Petersburg firefighters

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Custom Comfort Mattresses owner Justin Faison saw the fire department badly needed new mattresses, so he stepped in to make that happen. "My dad, David Faison, is a retired firefighter and I have friends at the Parker Stree tStation who said they needed new mattresses," Faison said.

