Hopewell commercial property owners stunned by recent tax assessments
"I think it's an extraordinary increase, 63 percent you know," said Barry Walker, the owner of Walkers Gym in downtown Hopewell -- a fixture in the area for nearly three decades. "I would have thought maybe you know, if you'd saw something, say 15 percent or something like that," he said, and added; "I mean I wouldn't have been jumping for joy but that would have been reasonable, I would think."
