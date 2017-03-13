Women's Club of Hopewell Presents Eri...

Women's Club of Hopewell Presents Eric Philips, NBC 12 Reporter and Anchor

Wednesday Mar 8

The Women's Club of Hopewell sponsors three winter lectures which are open to the public. These events are held at the Appomattox Regional Library.

Hopewell, VA

