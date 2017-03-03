UVA Mobile Mammogram Bus stops at Hop...

UVA Mobile Mammogram Bus stops at Hopewell School

Friday Mar 3 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

After several teachers were diagnosed with cancer, a Hopewell elementary school offered mammograms on Friday. They were for teachers, family members, and the community in general, all during school hours.

