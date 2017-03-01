United Way of Hopewell-Prince George ...

United Way of Hopewell-Prince George Preparing for 2017 Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Hopewell News

The United Way of Hopewell-Prince George Agency Budget Review process for the 2017 Campaign will take place from May to July 2017. In order to be included in the 2017 campaign for 2018 funding, a completed application package must be submitted to the local United Way office by 3 p.m. on or before May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... 2 hr gourmet 2
Tips from Former House Burglar 6 hr Compassion forAni... 1
Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10) Feb 22 let it die 38
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
New and "Improved" City Council Jan '17 Bystander 2
What happened to the Friday night update Dec '16 let it die 13
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC