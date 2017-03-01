United Way of Hopewell-Prince George Preparing for 2017 Campaign
The United Way of Hopewell-Prince George Agency Budget Review process for the 2017 Campaign will take place from May to July 2017. In order to be included in the 2017 campaign for 2018 funding, a completed application package must be submitted to the local United Way office by 3 p.m. on or before May 1, 2017.
