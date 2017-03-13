School buses collide in Virginia; 7 kids sent to hospital
Authorities say seven students were taken to hospitals with minor injuries after two school buses crashed at an Army post outside of Richmond. Local media report the collision happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at Fort Lee.
