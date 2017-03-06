Mt. Carmel Baptist Church to host "Go...

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church to host "Gospel Explosion"

There sill be a 'Gospel Explosion' fund-raiser program held on April 30 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church located at 925 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA.

