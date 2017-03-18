Missing teen last seen in Mechanicsvi...

Missing teen last seen in Mechanicsville Thursday

Saturday Mar 18

Officials say 17-year-old Emile Alexandra Williams was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on Thursday evening. She is described as a white female with blond hair, green eyes, approximately 5'2" and weighing 140 pounds.

