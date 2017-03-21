Keep Hopewell Beautiful Removes 1,500lbs of Trash

Saturday, March 6 at 8AM, Keep Hopewell Beautiful, city employees, and city residents conducted a major clean-up of the 3200, 3300, 3400, and 3500 blocks of Western Street. Over 30 volunteers came out on the cold, brisk morning to help clean-up and beautify this heavily trashed neighborhood near the CSX railroad.

