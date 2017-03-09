HUD opens investigation into conditio...

HUD opens investigation into conditions of Hopewell housing community

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is investigating discrimination and other violations at Virginia's first Rental Assistance Demonstration conversion. Under the RAD program, Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Community Housing Partners razed the public housing community Langston Park in 2014 and built new apartments on the site, now called the Summit at Hopewell.

