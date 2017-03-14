Grandmother feels child is being endangered by school bus driver
Her issues began last week as she sat on her front porch waiting on her teenage granddaughter to get off of the school bus near her Hopewell home. Thomas showed CBS 6 a busy intersection that she says her granddaughter had to dart across last week when her bus driver stopped in the turn lane of Winston Churchill Drive near South 1st Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|38
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec '16
|let it die
|13
|Purple and Black
|Nov '16
|let it die
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC