Emergency Food and Shelter Hopewell-funds for qualified agencies
The Emergency Food and Shelter Board will be awarded funds in the amount of $11,810 for the City of Hopewell. These are federal funds awarded through the Department of Homeland Security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|2 hr
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|6 hr
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|38
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan '17
|Bystander
|2
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec '16
|let it die
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC