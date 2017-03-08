Corey Stewart holds 'End Sanctuary Cities' rally on Capitol Square amid counterprotest
Capitol Police watch protestors against Corey Stewart's stance against sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Tue
|Money Hungry GOP
|8
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|38
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|New and "Improved" City Council
|Jan '17
|Bystander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC