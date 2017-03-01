Comin' to the Beacon

Comin' to the Beacon

With 40 years of experience and hits on the Billboard country music charts, Ronnie McDowell is coming to Hopewell on tour. On March 11th, Ronnie McDowell will be playing at the Beacon Theatre at 8 p.m. Ronnie McDowell has produced billboard chart hits like 'Older Women' and 'You're Going to Ruin My Bad Reputation.'

