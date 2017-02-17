Office on Youth Opens Doors
Hopewell's Office on Youth is open for business. For nearly a month, Office on Youth Director Shanelle Ebanks has taken time meeting with various leaders within Hopewell and planning for the future of Hopewell's youth.
