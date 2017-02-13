Man suffers life-threatening injuries...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Hopewell shooting

Saturday Feb 4

A 29-year-old man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Hopewell on Saturday. The man was shot in the chest and back after two intruders entered an apartment in the 2100 block of Richmond Street and opened fire with handguns, police said.

