Man shot in back and chest during Hopewell home invasion
A man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot during a break-in early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Richmond Street when two intruders entered an apartment and opened fire with handguns.
