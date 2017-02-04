Man shot in back and chest during Hop...

Man shot in back and chest during Hopewell home invasion

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: WTVR Richmond

A man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot during a break-in early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Richmond Street when two intruders entered an apartment and opened fire with handguns.

