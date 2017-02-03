Hopewell Man Arrested for Armed Robbery
Although this event took place in Prince George, the ramifications of this crime hit home because one of the arrested men is a resident of Hopewell. Police have stated that many criminals prefer to conduct their operations outside of the area in which they live, a reason why maintaining situational awareness of crimes in neighboring areas is important for law enforcement and citizens.
