Hopewell City Charter Change Approved

Hopewell City Charter Change Approved

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Hopewell News

With the commencement of 2017 Virginia General Assembly, Hopewell representatives hope to push through to amend the city's charter to clarify language that'll incentivize development. As of Jan. 30 the bill has made it out of committee and has passed the the floor of the House of Delegates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virginia 7 hr Virginia Taxpayer 1
News Virginia House approves religious liberty bill 7 hr Rainbow Kid 11
Tawana Brawley 8 hr Steven 1
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Jan 31 OneOfTheVictims 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan 24 let it die 4
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC