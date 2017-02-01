Hopewell City Charter Change Approved
With the commencement of 2017 Virginia General Assembly, Hopewell representatives hope to push through to amend the city's charter to clarify language that'll incentivize development. As of Jan. 30 the bill has made it out of committee and has passed the the floor of the House of Delegates.
