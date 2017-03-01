Daisy Dukes & Boots Is Comin' to Town

Daisy Dukes & Boots Is Comin' to Town

Daisy Dukes and Boots Saloon is coming to Hopewell along with owner Kimsan Yin. Chesterfield's only dance bar is opening at 2791 Oaklawn Boulevard in April.

