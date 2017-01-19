Woman, 76, missing: Search for abduct...

Woman, 76, missing: Search for abduction suspect hits Chesterfield

Thursday Jan 19

The search for clues into the disappearance of a man whose girlfriend was found dead in her home has taken police to Chesdin Road near the Chesterfield-Petersburg line. Both Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Police have responded to the area near the Appomattox River Water Authority.

