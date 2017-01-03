The Latest: Investor says he'd sell casino to mayor at $300M
The Latest on Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian's call for billionaire investor Carl Icahn to sell the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino : Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says he'd be happy to sell Atlantic City's former Trump Taj Mahal casino - if the city's mayor bought it. Icahn was responding to comments Wednesday by Republican Mayor Don Guardian, who called on Icahn to sell the casino, make a profit and move on.
