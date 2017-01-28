Suspect sought in Prince George Count...

Suspect sought in Prince George County robbery

Saturday Jan 28

Police need your help identifying a suspect that robbed the Lucky Redi Bids in the 4000 block of Prince George Dr. in Prince George County. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5'7" tall, wearing dark colored jeans, with a hooded multi-colored camouflaged jacket.

