Suspect sought in Prince George County robbery
Police need your help identifying a suspect that robbed the Lucky Redi Bids in the 4000 block of Prince George Dr. in Prince George County. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5'7" tall, wearing dark colored jeans, with a hooded multi-colored camouflaged jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia
|4 hr
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Virginia House approves religious liberty bill
|4 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Tawana Brawley
|6 hr
|Steven
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan 24
|let it die
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC