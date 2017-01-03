Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea...

Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-long Education

There are 1 comment on the Hopewell News story from Tuesday Jan 3, titled Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-long Education. In it, Hopewell News reports that:

As we enter a new year in Hopewell a lot of things are changing. City Councilors are leaving, business are popping up everywhere and Hopewell City Public Schools are initiating enriching changes for their students.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hopewell News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dog lovet

United States

#1 Tuesday Jan 3
Never trust a smiling cat&#129300;
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug testing for resource mfg 18 hr let it die 5
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Go Blue Forever 111
New and "Improved" City Council Thu Bystander 2
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
What happened to the Friday night update Dec 22 let it die 13
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC