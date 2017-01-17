Robbery suspect shoots at Hopewell of...

Robbery suspect shoots at Hopewell officers before being arrested

Monday Jan 9

Brandon Luciano, 19, of Hopewell, shot at officers when they tried to make contact with him about 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Virginia Street, according to a news release. Luciano matches the description of a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard at gunpoint about 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

