Remebering the MLK's Dream
Carved into the white granite of the National Park MLK monument, inset letters form into silent words that resound into a powerful sentence: 'Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.' HOPEWELL - In 2002 Former Hopewell Councilman and Mayor Reverend Curtis Harris commissioned artist Paul DiPasquale to work on behalf of the Martin Luther King Foundation of Hopewell.
