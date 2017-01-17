Remebering the MLK's Dream

Carved into the white granite of the National Park MLK monument, inset letters form into silent words that resound into a powerful sentence: 'Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.' HOPEWELL - In 2002 Former Hopewell Councilman and Mayor Reverend Curtis Harris commissioned artist Paul DiPasquale to work on behalf of the Martin Luther King Foundation of Hopewell.

