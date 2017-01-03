Prince George Judge Commits Suicide
Prince George County Police investigated the death of Sixth District, Circuit Court Judge Nathan Curtis Lee. During the evening hours of January 1st, police and fire/EMS were called to the Prince George County Courthouse at 9:46 p.m. regarding an unresponsive male.
