Police: Missing Hopewell woman last seen in December

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Family members of Brenda McQueen reported her missing on January 19. They said she was last seen on December 12 at a bus stop near the hhgreg on Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Police say McQueen is known to frequent Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg and either utilizes public transportation or walks to reach her destination.

