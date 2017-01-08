Police looking for suspect in Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery
Officers responded to the store on the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery that had just occurred. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man had entered the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerks.
