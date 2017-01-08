Police looking for suspect in Hopewel...

Police looking for suspect in Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Officers responded to the store on the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery that had just occurred. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man had entered the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Mon Wow Really 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 15 Dominique Millstone 7
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Jan 15 Dominique Millstone 2
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems Jan 12 zersetzung 2
News Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ... Jan 12 docjameson 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
New and "Improved" City Council Jan 5 Bystander 2
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC