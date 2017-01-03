Medical examiner: Judge found dead in...

Medical examiner: Judge found dead in office shot himself

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Prince George County police said emergency crews discovered 60-year-old Judge Nathan Curtis Lee dead in his office at the county courthouse Sunday evening. Lee, who was a native of Hopewell and a 6th District Circuit Court judge, had practiced law in Virginia for over 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug testing for resource mfg Sat let it die 5
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Go Blue Forever 111
New and "Improved" City Council Jan 5 Bystander 2
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
News Superintendent Hackney Discusses Idea of Year-l... Jan 3 Dog lovet 1
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,831

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC