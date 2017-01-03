Medical examiner: Judge found dead in office shot himself
Prince George County police said emergency crews discovered 60-year-old Judge Nathan Curtis Lee dead in his office at the county courthouse Sunday evening. Lee, who was a native of Hopewell and a 6th District Circuit Court judge, had practiced law in Virginia for over 30 years.
