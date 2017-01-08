Hopewell Police search for 7-Eleven a...

Hopewell Police search for 7-Eleven armed robber

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Hopewell Police are currently investigating after a lone offender used a gun to rob a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city. The suspect entered the business Saturday at around 11 p.m., showed a handgun and then demanded money from the store clerks.

