Hopewell Police search for 7-Eleven armed robber
The Hopewell Police are currently investigating after a lone offender used a gun to rob a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city. The suspect entered the business Saturday at around 11 p.m., showed a handgun and then demanded money from the store clerks.
