Hopewell Federated Woman's Club holds December meeting in Fellowship...
The Hopewell Federated Woman's Club held its December 21 meeting in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church at 1107 West Broadway. The meeting was hosted by the International Division of the club, and the guest speaker was Joshua Justice, son of former Hopewell Mayor Vanessa Justice, the club's 3rd Vice President, who told about his trip to Japan.
