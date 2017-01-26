County mulls incentives for - traditional neighborhoods'
A proposal to encourage "traditional neighborhood designs" in Fauquier County would offer developers incentives to include open spaces, narrower streets, sidewalks, street trees, houses closer to the street and parking on both sides of the street in the county's service districts.
