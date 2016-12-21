Boppers Mystery Deepens

Boppers Mystery Deepens

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hopewell News

Shop and Sweet Tooth Candy store have been closed for nearly two months, last being open during the Harvest Fest celebration on Nov. 18. However, since then, the restaurant and store were closed during other events like Shop Local Saturday and iconic Hopewell holiday festivities including annual tree lighting, parade and local holiday extravaganza. Local residents who have enjoyed the specialty chocolates from Sweet Tooth and burgers and malts from the 50s diner-inspired Boppers, have questioned if and when the businesses will reopen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... 4 hr ConcernedCitizen 1
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? 6 hr James Wright 4
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
What happened to the Friday night update Dec 22 let it die 13
Our Educational System now almost in Ruins Dec 17 ConcernedCitizen 1
Wayne Walton Dec 17 Tony Powroznick 1
Free Speech Dec 16 let it die 5
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC