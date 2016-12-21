Boppers Mystery Deepens

Shop and Sweet Tooth Candy store have been closed for nearly two months, last being open during the Harvest Fest celebration on Nov. 18. However, since then, the restaurant and store were closed during other events like Shop Local Saturday and iconic Hopewell holiday festivities including annual tree lighting, parade and local holiday extravaganza. Local residents who have enjoyed the specialty chocolates from Sweet Tooth and burgers and malts from the 50s diner-inspired Boppers, have questioned if and when the businesses will reopen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.