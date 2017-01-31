Billy Bob Thornton is coming to Hopewell

Actor/singer Billy Bob Thornton of Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters performs at the Cannery Casino & Hotel on September 17, 2016 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Actor/singer Billy Bob Thornton of Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters performs at the Cannery Casino & Hotel on September 17, 2016 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.