Man arrested in armed robbery of 7-Eleven store in Hopewell
Vincent Nicholas, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Petersburg by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, police said. He is charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
