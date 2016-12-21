KHB Beautifies DuPont Elementary School As Community Service Project
Pictured left to right are Mary Jones, Michael Jones, Johnny Partin and John Eliades. HOPEWELL - On Saturday November 12th, Keep Hopewell Beautiful committee members and volunteers met at the DuPont Elementary School to plant flowers and lightly trim and prune trees around the school grounds.
