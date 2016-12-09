It breaks my heart,' mother says afte...

It breaks my heart,' mother says after intruders steal childa s Christmas presents

Friday Dec 9 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police are looking for the Christmas thieves who removed an air conditioning unit and broke into a Hopewell apartment Thursday stealing money, electronics, jewelry and wrapped presents from under the Christmas tree. "It's breaking my heart because it's the holidays and you're supposed to be able to take care of your kids and provide for them and my kid can't sleep because he's scared to death," mom Rachael Grant said.

