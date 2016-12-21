Hopewell man killed in Sussex County crash

Shortly before 9 p.m., the driver of a 2003 Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on U.S. 460 lost control of the car and ran into a ditch just east of Fredenburg Road in Wakefield, Virginia State Police said. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.