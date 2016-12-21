Hopewell Christmas Parade Rides Into Town

Shortly after 3 p.m. in downtown Hopewell, the crowd of spectators slowly increased in size, bringing with them nylon unfolding chairs, children's wagons and plenty of jackets, coats, blankets and hats to keep them warm in the mid-40s, mildly-breezy and barely drizzling overcast weather. Parade enthusiasts gathered all along the parade route which began at Cavalier Square, formerly the business heart of Hopewell several decades ago and now still a thriving, local resource, and ended between the police station and Pop's Barbecue.

