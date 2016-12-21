Hopewell Christmas Parade Rides Into Town
Shortly after 3 p.m. in downtown Hopewell, the crowd of spectators slowly increased in size, bringing with them nylon unfolding chairs, children's wagons and plenty of jackets, coats, blankets and hats to keep them warm in the mid-40s, mildly-breezy and barely drizzling overcast weather. Parade enthusiasts gathered all along the parade route which began at Cavalier Square, formerly the business heart of Hopewell several decades ago and now still a thriving, local resource, and ended between the police station and Pop's Barbecue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Fri
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|What happened to the Friday night update
|Dec 22
|let it die
|13
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Wayne Walton
|Dec 17
|Tony Powroznick
|1
|Free Speech
|Dec 16
|let it die
|5
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC