Hopewell Christmas Parade Rides Into ...

Hopewell Christmas Parade Rides Into Town

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Hopewell News

Shortly after 3 p.m. in downtown Hopewell, the crowd of spectators slowly increased in size, bringing with them nylon unfolding chairs, children's wagons and plenty of jackets, coats, blankets and hats to keep them warm in the mid-40s, mildly-breezy and barely drizzling overcast weather. Parade enthusiasts gathered all along the parade route which began at Cavalier Square, formerly the business heart of Hopewell several decades ago and now still a thriving, local resource, and ended between the police station and Pop's Barbecue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Fri ConcernedCitizen 1
What happened to the Friday night update Dec 22 let it die 13
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Dec 18 Franknitty 3
Our Educational System now almost in Ruins Dec 17 ConcernedCitizen 1
Wayne Walton Dec 17 Tony Powroznick 1
Free Speech Dec 16 let it die 5
We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC