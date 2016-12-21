Cold Weather Shelter Opens Doors for ...

Cold Weather Shelter Opens Doors for the Winter

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Hopewell News

Winter is coming and there are people who need shelter during the cold weather months. At 712 West Broadway Avenue in Hopewell houses the new home of the city's Cold Weather Shelter, a refuge for Hopewell residents down on their luck and without homes.

