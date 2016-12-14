Arrest made in Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery
According to police, 23-year-old Vincent Nicholas was arrested Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At roughly 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery that had just occurred.
