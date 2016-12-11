Armed robber grabs crash from Hopewell convenience store
Sources told WTVR CBS 6 the incident happened at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Oak Lawn Boulevard just before 9:40 p.m. Few details were available about the suspect, but he was reportedly last seen running away from the business on foot. If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
