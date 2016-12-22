Ammonia leak contained at a Hopewell ...

Ammonia leak contained at a Hopewell industrial plant

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Hopewell Fire officials say the leak was inside the Inside and Air Gas industrial building, located off of Hopewell and Industrial Street, near John Randolph Medical Center. The leak prompted a response from the Crater Regional Hazmat team, consisting of Hopewell, Fort Lee, Petersburg, Prince George and Colonial Heights.

