Ammonia leak contained at a Hopewell industrial plant
Hopewell Fire officials say the leak was inside the Inside and Air Gas industrial building, located off of Hopewell and Industrial Street, near John Randolph Medical Center. The leak prompted a response from the Crater Regional Hazmat team, consisting of Hopewell, Fort Lee, Petersburg, Prince George and Colonial Heights.
