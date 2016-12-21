Hopewell pharmacist foils robbery by ...

Hopewell pharmacist foils robbery by ignoring armed suspect

Tuesday Nov 29

A Hopewell pharmacist ignored an armed robber's demand for Oxycodone Monday and immediately picked up a phone and called police, causing the robber to flee empty-handed, police said.

