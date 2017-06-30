Second man arrested in connection to Cumberland County shooting that caused wreck
Hope Mills police arrested Donivan Joshua Martin, of Parkton, during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued the day before, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Martin is charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and property damage.
