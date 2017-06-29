Wider I-95 in Cumberland, Johnston co...

Wider I-95 in Cumberland, Johnston counties included in updated NCDOT plans

Read more: WRAL.com

A chunk of the highway between Exit 22 in Lumberton and Exit 40 near Hope Mills is scheduled to be funded after 2027. Another piece of the interstate-from Exit 71 just south of Dunn to Exit 81 near Benson-is slated for construction beginning in 2026.

