Wider I-95 in Cumberland, Johnston counties included in updated NCDOT plans
A chunk of the highway between Exit 22 in Lumberton and Exit 40 near Hope Mills is scheduled to be funded after 2027. Another piece of the interstate-from Exit 71 just south of Dunn to Exit 81 near Benson-is slated for construction beginning in 2026.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AAA Fence Co. (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|niecee
|55
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Jun 20
|Pat McCrotch
|13
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills (Dec '16)
|Jun 20
|Pat McCrotch
|15
|katie barker from KY (May '12)
|Jun 13
|local
|2
|Soldier pedophile (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Annew
|17
|Looking For Wolfgang Gonzalez in Fayetteville ,... (Apr '09)
|Jun 8
|Frankys Mom
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC