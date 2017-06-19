Jobs for the 21st century
Did you know there are currently more than 6 million job openings nationwide? That's the highest level since Washington started tracking this data in 2000. Unfortunately, many of these jobs remain unfilled because of the current "skills gap" in our labor force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hope Mills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Jun 20
|Pat McCrotch
|13
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Jun 20
|Pat McCrotch
|15
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|katie barker from KY (May '12)
|Jun 13
|local
|2
|Soldier pedophile (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Annew
|17
|Looking For Wolfgang Gonzalez in Fayetteville ,... (Apr '09)
|Jun 8
|Frankys Mom
|12
|Want to join a MC (Nov '10)
|Jun 4
|JJ Barnes
|109
Find what you want!
Search Hope Mills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC